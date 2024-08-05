98 Killed In Bangladesh, Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka'| Top Points

Nearly 100 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh.
The authorities cut off mobile internet and enforced a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period. The new round of clashes began days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the contentious quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since then, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.
Bangladesh Protests | Top Points
Nearly 100 Killed: At least 98 people have been killed in clashes, shootings and counter-chases across the country surrounding the non-cooperation program, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.
Protesters Demand Hasina's Resignation: The clashes broke out on Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation program under the banner of Students Against Discrimination, with the one-point demand of the government's resignation over a job quota system, faced opposition from supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.
Violent Protests: The protesters attacked police stations and boxes, ruling party offices, and residences of their leaders, and burnt several vehicles, prompting the authorities to order a curfew in major cities and small towns across Bangladesh.
Social Media Shutdown: The government ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and mobile operators were ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet to curb the unrest.
‘Sabotage’ Across Country: Prime Minister Hasina said that those engaging in "sabotage" across the country in the name of protest are not students but terrorists and asked people to suppress them with a firm hand. "I appeal to the countrymen to suppress these terrorists with a firm hand,” she said.
'Long March To Dhaka': Protesters called for a "Long March to Dhaka" on Monday, asking the general public to join and be part of a "final battle". Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the movement, said in a press release: "The final battle has come. It is time to make the final signature of this student citizen uprising. Come to Dhaka to be a part of history. Students will create a new Bangladesh."
Holiday Declared: The government announced a three-day general holiday on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to ensure public safety amid the ongoing violent protests across the country.