States To Spend Rs 1.68 Lakh Cr On Women's Cash Transfers In 2025-26

Nationally, the Centre's PM Awas Yojana and Ujjwala already channel Rs 2 lakh crore annually to women, but states are innovating with direct benefits. Experts like economist Jayati Ghosh praise the focus on half the population but caution against "election sops" without long-term fiscal planning. As 2026 polls loom, PRS urges data-driven tweaks to ensure these transfers truly uplift rather than just vote-bank build.