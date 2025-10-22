Trump Says He Discussed Trade With PM Modi

US President claims recent call with Indian counterpart focused on trade amid escalating tariffs over Russian oil, praising Modi as a 'great friend' while hinting at potential deal to ease 50% duties

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump claims discussion with Modi emphasized commerce, including assurances to curb Russian oil buys, amid 50% US tariffs on Indian exports as leverage against Moscow's Ukraine war funding.

  • Praises Modi as a "great friend," crediting trade talks for past de-escalations like India-Pakistan tensions, while extending Diwali wishes during White House event.

  • India denies specifics but notes congenial progress; hurdles persist on sectors like dairy, with optimism for a deal unlocking bilateral potential despite geopolitical strains.

Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with discussions centering on trade issues, including India's purchases of Russian oil, as tensions over tariffs persist. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office ahead of White House Diwali celebrations, Trump described the exchange as productive, reiterating his longstanding admiration for Modi as a "great person" and "great friend."

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," Trump stated, adding that energy matters were also addressed, with Modi allegedly assuring a reduction in Russian crude imports to support peace efforts in Ukraine. This comes amid Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods—25% in August as penalties for oil dealings—aimed at pressuring Moscow by curbing revenues from buyers like India and China. Trump linked trade leverage to averting conflicts, citing his role in de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions through economic diplomacy.

India has not officially confirmed the call's specifics, with officials previously dismissing similar claims as unverified while defending energy choices as market-driven for national security. New Delhi maintains neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, viewing discounted Russian oil as essential for its economy, the world's fifth-largest. The remarks follow a September thaw in rhetoric, where both leaders expressed optimism for a deal unlocking "limitless potential," though hurdles like agricultural market access remain

