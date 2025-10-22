Trump Says He Discussed Trade With PM Modi

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," Trump stated, adding that energy matters were also addressed, with Modi allegedly assuring a reduction in Russian crude imports to support peace efforts in Ukraine. This comes amid Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods—25% in August as penalties for oil dealings—aimed at pressuring Moscow by curbing revenues from buyers like India and China. Trump linked trade leverage to averting conflicts, citing his role in de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions through economic diplomacy.