'We Can't Save You': TMC MP Arup Chakraborty Attacks Doctors For Striking; Other Leaders Threaten Public

TMC leader Bengal Udayan Guha had threatened to 'break the fingers' of those who are criticising the Chief Minister in connection with the R G Kar rape case and then the vandalism.

kolkata rape murder case
Kolkata doctors continue to protest demanding justice for rape victim and safety for healthworkers | Photo: PTI
In response to the ongoing doctors' strike at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparked by the recent tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor, TMC MP Arup Chakraborty issued a stern warning. Addressing the situation, Chakraborty cautioned that if public anger were to turn against the doctors as a result of the strike, “we will not save you.”

Not just Chakraborty but many TMC leaders have been heard threatening public rather directly as a reaction to the criticism against Mamata Banerjee's government.

Chakraborty during a rally in Bankura targeting the doctors currently involved in ceasework, said, “In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you."

Further, Chakraborty elaborating his statement to reporters stated, “Doctors are striking. In the name of a strike, if they go out and people don’t get treatment, naturally their anger will fall on them. We can’t save them."

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Other TMC Leaders Comment Against Criticism Of Bengal Government

TMC leader Bengal Udayan Guha had threatened to 'break the fingers' of those who are criticising the Chief Minister in connection with the R G Kar rape case and then the vandalism.

He reportedly said, “Those raising fingers against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – we will break their fingers.”

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee addressed some of the critics who questioned Banerjee-led government saying, “Some people think that just like in Bangladesh, in West Bengal also some people will sing and the Mamata Banerjee government will be toppled. That is not possible here."

Further he asked, "The Trinamool Congress will boycott the artists who are now singing, then what will they do?”

After the arrest of a student in West Bengal over a social media post that called for CM Mamata Banerjee's assassination, and disclosing the name of the rape and murder victim, Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said police are taking action against only those people who are posting on social media wrong information, fake audio and disclosing the name of the victim.

Ghosh said people can protest but in a proper manner.

"If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language. Do it a thousand times," Ghosh posted on X.

"But giving wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful inciting posts, names and photos of the deceased, the police will warn you", he said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination

BY Outlook Web Desk

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Calcutta High Court transferred the case to CBI last week after claiming that Kolkata Police was delaying in the investigation. After the vandalism of RG Kar Hospital on August 14, the HC questioned how the police intelligence could not track a mob of 7,000 people who attacked protesting doctors and even some police personnel. Calling it a 'failure of state machinery' HC rapped both the state government and Kolkata Police for negligence in the case and protecting the crime scene.

