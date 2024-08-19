West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination

The student was arrested on Monday for social media post calling for West Bengal Chief Minister's Mamata Banerjee's assassination. The student is said to be a second-year BCom student.
Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Kirti Sharma, who operated under the handle "kirtisocial" on Instagram. Sharma is accused of encouraging others to assassinate the Banerjee in a manner reminiscent of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The post, which read, "Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi. If you can't do it, I wouldn't disappoint."
Several TMC supporters also shared it to the authorities.
The police also alleged that the accused disclosed the identity and photograph of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, reported NDTV.
In a statement, Kolkata Police said, "A complaint was received regarding the accused person, having the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The posts disclosed the picture and identity of the victim, which is highly offensive in nature. Additionally, the accused shared two stories containing offensive comments and life threats against the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. These comments are provocative and may create social unrest and promote hatred among communities."
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has cracked down heavily on social media posts related to the rape-murder incident.
Earlier, summons were issued to BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, TMC leader and two prominent doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the victim.