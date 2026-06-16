Could the NCP (SP) and TMC Return to the Congress Fold?

Merits of an NCP-TMC-Congress Merger

Both the NCP and the TMC emerged from the Congress, possess overlapping voter bases and occupy similar political space. The parties have also remained broadly aligned since their respective splits, particularly in the case of the NCP, which has been a reliable Congress ally since 1999. The TMC, meanwhile, has at various times been part of both the NDA and the UPA, while also maintaining an independent course for extended periods.