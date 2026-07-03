Outlook Explains | Why Tirupati And Jagannath Rarely Face Donation Controversies Like Ayodhya

On June 6, 2026, reports surfaced of suspected financial irregularities at one of India's most sacred sites. By June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a Special Investigation Team. By June 25, an FIR had been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. By June 26, the trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking what they called 'moral responsibility'. Eight people were in judicial custody. Nearly ₹80 lakh in cash, some of it foreign currency, had been recovered from the accused.