Outlook Explains | Why Tirupati And Jagannath Rarely Face Donation Controversies Like Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an independent private trust answerable to no government body, with no statutory audit, and no RTI obligation.
Tirupati's TTD operates as a statutory body under the Andhra Pradesh government and uses only permanent employees in counting halls.
Jagannath Temple in Puri is managed under the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, by the Odisha government-controlled SJTA.
On June 6, 2026, reports surfaced of suspected financial irregularities at one of India's most sacred sites. By June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a Special Investigation Team. By June 25, an FIR had been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. By June 26, the trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking what they called 'moral responsibility'. Eight people were in judicial custody. Nearly ₹80 lakh in cash, some of it foreign currency, had been recovered from the accused.
The Ram Mandir donation controversy has prompted an obvious question: how do temples of equivalent or greater scale, receiving equivalent or greater amounts of money, manage to avoid comparable crises?
How Does Tirupati Count And Audit Donations?
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manages the Sri Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala Hill through a system that has been refined over decades under explicit statutory authority derived from the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987. It is a government-run body, legally accountable to the state.
Donations arrive in large collection boxes called hundis. Between six and twelve hundis are filled each day, generating between ₹2.5 crore and ₹6 crore in daily collections. These are transported to a dedicated facility called the Parakamani Building — a secure, purpose-built structure equipped with high-resolution CCTV cameras linked to AI-powered monitoring that tracks staff movements and flags suspicious activity in real time.
The TTD Vigilance and Security Wing, headed by an IPS-rank officer who serves as Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, oversees the entire process in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Police.
Notably, TTD did not wait to be shamed into reform. Following the Ram Mandir controversy in June 2026, TTD proactively approached the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of its accounting infrastructure.
Why Is Jagannath's Temple System Different?
The Jagannath Temple in Puri operates under a distinct but equally statutory framework. The Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 — enacted by the Odisha government — established the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), a government body that oversees donations, religious endowments, and temple finances.
The temple's donation mechanisms include both physical hundis and official online channels with verified account numbers, giving the administration a digital audit trail.
SJTA's stated mandate explicitly includes ensuring safe custody of funds and valuables and maintaining proper records so that temple funds are spent according to donors' wishes, language embedded in the Act itself rather than simply stated in internal policy.
How Does Ayodhya's Trust Operate?
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is structurally different from both TTD and SJTA in one fundamental respect: it is an independent private charitable trust, not a statutory body under any state act. Twelve of its members were appointed directly by the central government; three were selected at its inaugural meeting.
It maintains accounts subject to internal audit by a firm of chartered accountants but is not subject to government audit, is not bound by RTI disclosure obligations, and resists state-level financial oversight.
The counting process, the SIT found, was organised through a chain of outsourcing that diluted accountability at each step. The Trust authorised the State Bank of India to manage collections; SBI outsourced the actual counting to a private agency.
Approximately 24 employees from that private agency participated in preparing bundles of currency notes. The SOPs that existed had been drawn up only in 2025 after irregularities were first sensed internally.
Government Control Vs Independent Temple Trusts
The structural difference between state-governed temple boards and independent trusts is a long-running tension in Indian constitutional law. Some voices have argued for years that state government control of Hindu temples, through acts like the AP Endowments Act and the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, amounts to discriminatory interference that does not apply to mosques, churches, or gurudwaras. Under this view, temples should be free of state control.
The Ayodhya controversy complicates that argument. The Ram Mandir trust is precisely the kind of independent, non-state religious trust that advocates of temple autonomy seek. But the ongoing controversy has put a question mark on the autonomous model.
TTD and SJTA, both state-controlled statutory bodies, have avoided comparable crises. The evidence currently available suggests that state oversight, far from being a liability, may be the primary accountability mechanism that large-scale religious finances require.
What Lessons Can Ayodhya Learn?
Temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra, in one of the most candid assessments to emerge from the crisis, explicitly said the Ram Mandir needs a 'Tirupati model' — meaning daily public cash counts, a professional CEO with administrative experience, and institutional processes that are not dependent on the personal integrity of individual trustees.
Three specific changes emerge from the comparison. First, the counting chain must be simplified and staffed with permanent dedicated personnel — not SBI outsourcing a private agency. Second, CCTV footage must be retained for a minimum of six months with AI-based monitoring. Third, some form of statutory oversight or independent audit authority, not just internal chartered accountants who report to the trust, must have access to the trust's financial records.