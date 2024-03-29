Art & Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Laughter Was Edited On To Poor Jokes On Kapil Sharma's Show

Archana Puran Singh talked about how she was criticized for fake laughing on Kapil Sharma's show. She also said how her laugh was edited on to poor jokes.

Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma
Television’s most loved comedian, Kapil Sharma, is set to make his comeback. Sharma is ready with ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ which is set to stream on Netflix. He will be joined by his original ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ crew which includes Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek. At a recent media interaction, Archana Puran Singh addressed the criticisms that called her out for fake laughing on the show.

Speaking to the media, Archana Puran Singh talked about how people called her out for fake laughing at the jokes cracked by Kapil Sharma. She admitted that she would laugh at bad jokes earlier and also revealed that the makers would use her laughter for jokes that did not have a punch. They used it because they thought her laugh would make the joke funnier.

She revealed, “Now you’ll see, in the last three years, since we are doing the show, and especially now when we are on Netflix… Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn’t have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana’s laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it’ll make people laugh), but it didn’t work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi (it didn’t become funnier, and I was criticized instead). People started to think, ‘This woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing’. The integrity of my laughter took the beating.”

She mentioned that the editors would add her laughter to poor jokes as well. She said that this phenomenon has changed in the new show. She continued, “Anyway, now I am happy to say that now there are very few instances when the jokes don’t have the punch where I need to ‘false- laugh’, that’s number 1, number 2 is that Kapil now tells ‘you should have said that this joke didn’t launch,’ he says it on the stage itself and we even telecast it. So, we are the first to laugh at ourselves and that’s why the world laughs with us.”

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is set to stream on Netflix from March 30 onwards.

