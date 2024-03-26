From ‘Patna Shuklla’ To ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, 6 Films And Shows To Watch On OTT This Week

This week’s OTT lineup has everything for everyone, including bestseller adaptations, comedy shows, and historical dramas. Till the end of this month, there’s enough fresh content to stream and satiate all your bingeing needs. While Raveena Tandon plays a lawyer in her latest legal drama titled ‘Patna Shuklla’, comedian Kapil Sharma has found his home in the streaming space with ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Check out the list here:
‘Testament: The Story of Moses’ (March 27)
‘Testament: The Story of Moses’ revolves around the transformation of Moses from a fugitive to a prophet. The three-part series offers glimpes into his journey from the banks of the Nile, through his revelations at Mount Sinai, to his crossing of the Red Sea, and showcases how his personal quest for redemption led to epic biblical events.
Streaming on Netflix
‘The Baxters’ (March 28)
The Baxter family is led by Elizabeth and John and their five adult children. However, in a shocking revelation, when Kari Baxter discovers her husband Tim’s infidelity with a student, she is left dealing with the future of her marriage. Exploring themes of love and familial bonds, it depicts how they try to remain united and bear it all. It is based on the Redemption book series by Karen Kingsbury.
Streaming on Prime Video
‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ (March 29)
Following the Russian Revolution, Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) avoids execution, thanks to his aristocratic connections. But when he is sentenced to life in the attic of the Metropol Hotel, he gets to see the tumultuous changes in Russian history from the location. The limited series is a recreation of Amor Towles’s best-selling novel.
Streaming on JioCinema
‘Patna Shuklla’ (March 29)
The legal drama is a story of Tanvi Shukla, an ordinary woman, a small-time lawyer and housewife. However, she sets her heart on a mission to unravel a massive educational fraud. Played by Raveena Tandon, she makes sure to dive deep bring forth the roll number scam while juggling her dual roles, and fighting against all odds to expose the truth.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
‘The Beautiful Game’ (March 29)
The sports drama is about a squad of homeless English footballers, including a talented striker named Vinny. Led by their coach Mal to compete in Rome, it shows how the team faces personal challenges but aims for victory in the face of adversity. It features Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward, among others.
Streaming on Netflix
‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (March 30)
India’s beloved comedian Kapil Sharma is back to tickle your funny bones with his variety chat show, which would stream on OTT exclusively. Each week, viewers would get to witness an array of stars, with a side of comedy and quirky antics. Apart from Kapil Sharma, it would feature Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.
Streaming on Netflix