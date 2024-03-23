Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Kapoor Family To Unleash Laughter In 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the show, giving a fun peek at the laughter-filled episodes.

IANS
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
The Kapil Sharma Show poster Photo: Twitter
Kapil is back alongside his gang of friends, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.

The two minutes and 10 seconds trailer revealed an eclectic mix of guests, from Bollywood’s Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor) to 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan, cricketers Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, the master storyteller Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Talking about the show, Kapil said: "Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she’s holding my house help hostage."

"The show is an extension of all of us in many ways," he added.

On reuniting with the gang, Sunil said: "It feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we’ve had on the show."

Archana, Krushna, Kiku and Rajiv echoed similar sentiments, adding: "We have some truly amazing episodes in store for you, and the trailer is just a chota pataka (a small firecracker)."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India added: "With this show, we take our collaboration with Kapil to the next level. There are loads of exciting elements -- celebrities at their funnest, sketch comedy at its craziest and Kapil at his best."

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will premiere on March 30, with new episodes every Saturday on Netflix.

