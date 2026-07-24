India's Sporting Icons Back Students' Protest Against Exam Paper Leaks - Here's What They Said

Top Indian athletes backed students protesting repeated exam paper leaks and demanded education reforms
PM Narendra Modi acknowledged students' concerns and promised further action against paper leak cases
Sportspersons called for accountability, fairness, and protection of students' hard work
India's leading sportspersons have voiced their support for students protesting against repeated examination paper leaks, urging authorities to address the issue with empathy while calling for reforms that restore faith in the country's education system.
Among those speaking out were cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif, and chess Grandmaster Nihal Sarin.
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was among the earliest athletes to publicly back the students' concerns.
The protests, sparked by repeated NEET examination paper leaks and reports of multiple student suicides across the country, have intensified in recent days.
Demonstrators have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging accountability for the recurring irregularities. While the agitation has largely remained peaceful, clashes have been reported, with both protesters and police accusing each other of provoking violence.
The protests also prompted a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the issue twice on Thursday. In a late-night video message, he acknowledged the distress caused by repeated paper leaks and assured students that further action would follow on Friday.
His statement came as demonstrations continued at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and hours after the Delhi High Court announced a fast-track court to hear paper leak cases.
"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," PM Modi said.
Reflecting on the disappointment felt by students, Tendulkar stressed the need to protect merit and fairness in the education system.
"A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Tendulkar stated. "Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he added.
India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill also appealed for empathy, saying he respected those expressing their concerns peacefully despite the escalating tensions.
"Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart," he posted on Instagram story.
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra focused on the importance of building an education system that students can trust, emphasising its role in shaping the country's future.
"The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths," he noted.
"I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," he went on to add.
Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin delivered one of the strongest responses, saying the emotional and mental burden carried by students preparing for high-stakes examinations cannot be ignored and demanding greater accountability.
"We must be accountable," he wrote on 'X'."As a young Indian who is proud to represent this nation, I am in pain. The pressure a youngster endures when appearing for a critical exam is not trivial. Brushing it under the carpet is not acceptable," he said.
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif condemned the use of force against students after visuals emerged of police personnel clashing with protesters in Delhi, where several people, including police personnel, were injured.
"As a father it pains me to see students being roughed up by police for protesting over flaws in education. Kids getting beaten with lathis on the streets of Delhi should stop. I hope a solution comes up very soon," Kaif posted on 'X'.
Irfan Pathan highlighted the sacrifices made by students and their families, saying examination leaks undermine years of hard work and aspiration.
"Every student puts in years of hard work for a better future and their families make sacrifices along the way too. No paper leak should ever be allowed to take that hope," he said.
"I have full faith that our country,authorities will ensure every one of them gets a fair chance. I also hope every possible step is taken to make sure this never happens again. Our students are our future, Protect their dreams," he added.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan urged all sides to approach the situation calmly, saying meaningful engagement and trust in democratic institutions were essential to resolving the crisis.
"It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government," he said.