Kanishka Bombing: 41 Years On, Families Oppose Reported RCMP Move To Put Probe ‘Inactive’

The reported move follows a September 12 meeting between the RCMP and families of those killed in the bombing. Sanjay Lazar, chairman of the Kanishka Foundation, has called for the investigation to continue and for the reward for information to be renewed and enhanced, according to his subsequent appeal to Canadian authorities. The bombing killed 329 people, resulted in the conviction of one person in connection with the Kanishka attack and prompted a Canadian inquiry into intelligence and investigative failures.