"Amit Shah Sadan Mein Aao," Opposition MP's Demand Home Minister's Presence In Parliament

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc staged a demonstration near Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex on Monday.
The protest focused on the suspected theft of Ayodhya Ram temple donations and police excesses against students protesting the NEET paper leak.
Prominent leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Dimple Yadav, and Mahua Moitra demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.
Opposition MPs staged a protest near Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex on Monday, August 3, 2026. The demonstration focused on the suspected theft of Ayodhya Ram temple donations and police excesses against students during the anti-NEET paper leak protests.
Earlier in the day, floor leaders from the INDIA bloc convened to coordinate their weekly parliamentary strategy. The meeting took place in the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
Protesters Target Amit Shah
Several prominent leaders participated in the agitation including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, JMM MP Mahua Maji and RSP MP NK Premachandran.
Lawmakers set up symbolic collection boxes at the venue and dropped cash into the containers to represent contributions from devotees and pointed to the alleged misappropriation of funds.
The gathering chanted slogans including "Chhanda chor, gaddi chor" and "Amit Shah sadan mein aao". They also displayed a large banner asking "Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament?"
The Opposition accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Centre of ignoring both the temple fund theft and police excesses against demonstrating students. The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government in Parliament over both issues.
Accordingly, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss on the constitution of an independent Judicial Commission to inquire into the brutal police action against students during the protests.
Previous Skit Sparks Backlash
Monday's demonstration followed a theatrical skit held days earlier inside the Parliament complex. During that event, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures dropped money into boxes. Independent MP Pappu Yadav, wearing saffron robes, then pocketed the cash to depict the alleged temple theft.
That performance triggered an immediate reaction. The BJP and various Hindu organisations condemned the act and charged the Opposition with disrespecting Sanatan Dharma.
In an incident which could be correlated to the skit, Yadav was even attacked by two men during a press conference he was holding at his residence in Delhi. Both assailants were arrested by the police.