Director Atlee And Wife Priya Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Atlee and Priya second baby announcement

On January 20, Atlee and Priya announced their second pregnancy with a series of pictures from the latter's maternity photoshoot. They captioned the post, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers. With love, Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy (sic)."