Director Atlee And Wife Priya Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Director Atlee and Priya have become parents for the second time. They have welcomed a baby girl on April 20.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Atlee and Priya
Atlee and Priya welcome baby girl Photo: Instagram/Priya
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have welcomed their second child.

  • They became parents to a baby girl on April 20.

  • They shared the news with a cartoon portrait of their son, Meer.

Director Atlee and his wife, Priya Mohan, have become parents to a baby girl. The couple announced the good news with their Insta fam on Monday (April 20). Atee and Priya have embraced parenthood for the second time. They already have a son called Meer.

Atlee and Priya welcome baby girl

Atlee and Priya shared a joint post on social media announcing the arrival of their second baby. "Feeling blessed," they captioned the post. The poster features a cartoon picture of their son Meer, which read: "Yay! I've got a baby sister! We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026."

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Celebs congratulate Atlee and Priya on becoming parents

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the new parents in the comments section. Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Yayyy big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer," while Rashmika Mandanna commented with smiling face holding back tears and red heart emojis.

Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Huma Qureshi, and others also congratulated the Jawan director and Priya.

Atlee and Priya second baby announcement

On January 20, Atlee and Priya announced their second pregnancy with a series of pictures from the latter's maternity photoshoot. They captioned the post, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers. With love, Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy (sic)."

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After dating for several years, Atlee and Priya got married on November 9, 2014. They became parents to Meer in 2023.

On the work front, Atlee's next is Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

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