Telangana CM To Launch Distribution Of 1.05 Cr New PDS Ration Cards On Aug 15

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would launch the distribution of 1.05 crore newly sanctioned PDS ration cards on the Independence Day at Sangareddy town near here.
State Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said similar distribution programmes would take place in all the 119 assembly constituencies in the state on August 15.
The distribution of the newly sanctioned cards is aimed at strengthening the food security of poor families and to make the benefits of the PDS system accessible to the eligible beneficiaries, the minister said.
The programme is a key milestone in the implementation of welfare schemes by the state government, he added.
The new cards are an addition to the existing over one crore cards in the state.