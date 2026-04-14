Liverpool Vs PSG Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg on Tuesday
PSG lead 2-0 against Liverpool from the first leg, courtesy of goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Find out when and where to watch the Liverpool vs PSG match live on TV and online
Liverpool will have a mountain to climb to overcome a dominant Paris Saint-Germain side in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Anfield on Tuesday.
The Reds suffered a 2-0 loss to the defending champions in the first leg in Paris, with goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, Liverpool will count themselves lucky to be just two goals behind, as the Parisian giants could have scored many more during an entirely one-sided fixture.
However, Liverpool will look to the past for inspiration, having overcome a three-goal deficit against Barcelona at Anfield in 2019. Indeed, the hosts will look to their home crowd to lift them against one of the tournament favourites.
PSG have been near-perfect in their maiden European title defence. After dropping down to the knockout phase play-offs, Luis Enrique’s team have been flawless, beating Monaco and scoring eight goals against Chelsea.
The visitors were also aided by a controversial postponement of their Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash against Lens. The French authorities granted PSG a rest to prepare for their Champions League match, much to the anger of Lens.
Up against a weakened Liverpool side currently sitting fifth in the English Premier League table, PSG will back themselves to secure a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions. For Les Parisiens, this will mark back-to-back seasons of eliminating Liverpool from the Champions League.
Liverpool vs PSG: Head-To-Head Record
Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have faced each other on seven occasions across all competitions. PSG have won four times, compared to three victories for Liverpool. There have been no draws.
Liverpool vs PSG: Team News
Liverpool suffered an injury blow during their last outing against Fulham, with Curtis Jones suffering a groin injury. However, the midfielder trained with the team on Monday, so there’s a chance that he might be available on the bench.
The Reds have a long list of injury absentees, with starting goalkeeper Alisson Becker (muscle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament), Wataru Endo (ankle), and Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) out for the majority of the season.
For PSG, Fabian Ruiz remains absent with a knee injury, while Quentin Ndjantou is unlikely to return this season, having suffered a hamstring injury. However, the Parisian side welcomed Bradley Barcola to their team after recovering from an ankle injury.
Liverpool vs PSG: Predicted Lineups
Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.
PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Liverpool vs PSG: Prediction
Despite home advantage, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be able to stop an in-form PSG side. Not only will the Reds fail to make the semi-finals, but they will also more than likely lose the second leg as well.
Prediction: Liverpool 1-3 PSG
Liverpool vs PSG: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg being played?
The Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be played on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The game will be hosted at Anfield in Liverpool.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live online?
The Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live on TV?
The Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.