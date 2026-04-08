PSG Vs Liverpool Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Liverpool visit PSG at Parc des Princes for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter‑final first leg
PSG and Liverpool have met six times, each winning three
Find out when and where to watch the PSG vs Liverpool match live on TV and online
Liverpool will look to turn around their crumbling season when they head to Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final tie on Wednesday.
PSG demolished the English Premier League champions at Anfield in the round of 16 last season. Liverpool are in much worse shape this term, sitting fifth in the league table, trailing leaders Arsenal by 21 points.
The Reds were demolished 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final, leaving the Champions League as the only remaining – albeit unlikely – chance of silverware for Arne Slot’s men. The Dutch head coach is coming under increasing pressure from the fans, which will only get more intense if Liverpool fail to get a shock result in Paris.
Slot is wary of the challenge that awaits them when they face PSG – led by head coach Luis Enrique to their maiden Champions League title last season – at their home.
“PSG under Luis Enrique do not give you a second to have the ball comfortable on your feet,” he said, calling PSG one of the top two sides in the world from open play. “It’s press, press, press every second of the game.”
PSG, meanwhile, have created a four-point gap over Lens in the Ligue 1 table, and they have a game in hand over their rivals. The Parisian giants defeated Monaco in the play-off rounds before thrashing Chelsea 8-2 in the quarter-finals.
However, despite their perceived tag as the favourites, Enrique does not like the term. “I don’t think my team is the clear favourite,” he said. “If you recall last year, everyone said Liverpool were the clear favourites, yet Paris Saint-Germain went through. As far as I’m concerned, there is no clear favourite.
PSG vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head Record
Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have faced each other on six occasions, with both sides clinching three wins apiece. There have been no draws.
Interestingly, PSG beat Liverpool en route to their Champions League win last season. In the 2018-19 season, it was the reverse, with Liverpool beating PSG 3-2 in the group stage before lifting the title.
PSG vs Liverpool: Team News
Liverpool will be without their number one goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, with the Brazilian suffering a muscle injury. As a result, Giorgi Mamardashvili will start between the sticks. Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are out for the season with serious injuries, while Arne Slot will also be without Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Wataru Endo (ankle).
However, the Reds will be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, and Jeremie Frimpong. Both Salah and Frimpong are expected to slot straight back in the starting XI.
PSG, meanwhile, have seen Senny Mayulu and Bradley Barcola return to training on Tuesday, having recovered from their fitness issues. However, the hosts will miss the services of Fabian Ruiz (knee) and Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring).
PSG vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups
PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Mios Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.
PSG vs Liverpool: Prediction
This is likely to be a massive win for Paris Saint-Germain. The French side is in superb form domestically and is on a four-game win streak across all competitions. Liverpool, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the league. Expect the Reds’ poor form to continue in France.
Prediction: PSG 3-0 Liverpool
PSG vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg being played?
The PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be played on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The match will kick off in India at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. The game will be hosted at Parc des Princes in Paris.
Where to watch the PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg live online?
The PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg on TV?
The PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1 TV channel in India.