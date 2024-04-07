National

National Conference’s Resurgence in Jammu Kashmir

Explore the resurgence of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah, at a rare feast for local journalists, expressed optimism about the revival of political discourse in the region, which had faded post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The video delves into the NC’s stance ahead of the General Elections, the challenges faced by the party, and its transformation since its inception in 1931. It also highlights the party’s advocacy for autonomy within the Indian Union and its struggle to restore Article 370. Watch to understand the evolving political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir and the pivotal decisions the NC confronts.

