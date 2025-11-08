Punjab Weather: Early Winter Chill and Hazardous Air Quality from Stubble Burning

Temperature Trends in Punjab

The minimum temperatures across Punjab showed an average drop of 0.7°C compared to the previous day, with the state-wide decline attributed to falling temperatures, stagnant air patterns, and advancing winter season. Faridkot's particularly dramatic cooling occurs due to its geographical location and exposure to cold northwesterly winds channeling directly from northern regions without moisture barriers. Weather patterns show no significant rainfall during this period; the cold wave intensifies through atmospheric circulation shifts rather than precipitation-driven cooling. Minimum temperatures are expected to stabilize between 10-12°C at most Punjab stations through November 10, with Faridkot potentially dipping below 6°C on select nights as winter establishes more firmly.