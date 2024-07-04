While studying the city-wise mortality rates, the authors found a 0.31 per cent rise in daily mortality per a 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in PM2.5 in Delhi, while for Bengaluru, the rise was 3.06 per cent.

The links between daily exposure to PM2.5 pollution and locally created pollutants were found to be stronger in models which the researchers used to explore cause-and-effect relationships.

Therefore, it was possible that the locally generated pollutants were causing these excess deaths, the authors said.