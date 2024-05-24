Is Delhi Pollution Not A Cause For Concern This Election?

The NCAP was launched with a target to achieve 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 levels by 2024, keeping 2017 as the base year for comparison of concentration. This was then further increased to 40 per cent by 2026. Most Indian cities are way behind the target. According to a study by Climate Trends and Respirer Living Sciences, based on data generated by Central Pollution Control Board, out of 46 cities tracked over the years, the PM10 level in 22 cities has worsened in the last five years, while only 8 cities have met the 2024 target of reducing pollution levels by 20 to 30 per cent.