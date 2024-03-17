'BJP Fears Poll Loss': Bhupesh Baghel After Chhattisgarh EOW Registers FIR Against Him In Mahadev Betting Case

Speaking about more details of the case, Baghel said, "They were not arrested and during last assembly polls, a twist was brought to the story with entry of Shubham Soni. Till then there were only two promoters of the app Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Suddenly video of Soni was released from BJP office, not from the ED office, in which Soni claims he is the app's promoter."