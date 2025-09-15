Government Official Says US Chief Negotiator Arriving For Day-Long Talk On Bilateral Trade Deal

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted warmly to US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Government Official Says US Chief Negotiator Arriving For Day-Long Talk On Bilateral Trade Deal
Government Official Says US Chief Negotiator Arriving For Day-Long Talk On Bilateral Trade Deal File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump administration's chief negotiator Brendan Lynch will arrive in India tonight to hold talks on a bilateral deal between India and USA.

  • The development comes after PM Modi reacted warmly to US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of bilateral trade talks.

  • Trump had imposed a 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 per cent for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

Trump administration's chief negotiator Brendan Lynch will arrive in India tonight to hold talks on a bilateral deal between Indian and the United States, PTI reported. Both nations have held five rounds of talks with the six one being postponed due to the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.

"We have indicated that in the past also the discussions are going on, the chief negotiator of the US is visiting India tonight and tomorrow will be holding talks to see what can be the picture It is not the sixth round of negotiations but it is definitely discussions on the trade talks and trying to see how we can reach an agreement between India and the US," Rajesh Agarwal, India's chief negotiator and a special secretary in the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted warmly to US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

Related Content
Related Content
Mercurial Handshake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi in Houston on September 22, 2019 - | Photo: Shutterstock
Will India-US Relations Survive Trump's Tariffs?

BY Seema Guha

"There have been discussions going on but we were not progressing much because the overall environment was not conducive. Now we see there is a window...," the official said.

He highlighted that the talks would serve as a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations between both countries. Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners.

India and United States flags on display at Hyderabad House - Getty Images
MEA Official Says 'No Logic' Behind Trump's 50 Percent Tariff, Decision 'Unilateral'

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump had imposed a 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 per cent for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: After Two Wickets In Quick Succession, Skipper Waseem Brings Up Fifty

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Jairam Ramesh Slams Great Nicobar Project as ‘Ecological Disaster’ Pushed Through by Modi Govt

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: After Two Wickets In Quick Succession, Skipper Waseem Brings Up Fifty

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas