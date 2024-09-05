Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister

As tensions rage on between Kyiv and Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he is in regular touch with India, China and Brazil over the conflict with Ukraine and that they are making sincere efforts to resolve it, state-run TASS news agency reported.
Putin's remarks came less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Ukraine where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Meanwhile, the United States welcomed any nation that is willing to try to help in ending the conflict in Ukraine, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said.
Pentagon Leaders To Discuss Ukraine's Wartime Needs
Top US military leaders will be in Germany to discuss Ukraine's wartime needs as Russia carried out one of its deadliest airstrikes in the conflict and Ukraine pressed on its offensive in Russia's Kursk region.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will host a meeting on Friday at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group's Ramstein Air Force Base.
The priorities of the group, which is made of military leaders from over 50 nations, include strengthening Ukraine's air defences and "energising of the defence industrial bases" of allies to ensure long-term support for Kyiv.
The Ukraine's allies received another call from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for additional air defences and removal of restrictions from the usage of Western armoury in Russia.
The meeting of the Pentagon leaders comes after Russia used tow ballistic missiles to target a military academy and nearby hospital this week in Ukraine, claiming the lives of more than 50 people and injuring over 270 others.
Ukraine Gets New Foreign Minister
The Ukraine Parliament approved the appointment of a new foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha -- a former ambassador to Turkey. Sybiha replaced Dmytro Kuleba, who became one of Ukraine's most recognised faces on the international stage as he petitioned and pleaded with Western countries to support his country's war effort.
Notably, the 49-year-old Sybiha till now had been working as Kuleba's deputy since April.
The development comes in the backdrop of President Zelenskyy's attempt to breathe fresh life into his administration, replacing almost a dozen of top officials in his biggest government shake-up since Russia's full-scale invasion started in February, 2022.
Zelenskyy, on the context of the reshuffle, had said that Ukraine "needs new energy".
Putin In Touch With India Over Ukraine Conflict
"We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue,” Putin was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency.
US media outlet Politico, meanwhile, reported Putin to be saying that if Ukraine desired to continue with the negotiations, he "can do that".
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a national daily that India could contribute to establishing a dialogue on Ukraine.
Highlighting the "highly constructive, even friendly relations" between Modi and Putin, Peskov said that the Indian PM can "lead the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in this conflict", as he "freely communicates with Putin, with Zelenskyy, and with the Americans".
"This gives a great opportunity for India to throw its weight in world affairs, to use its influence that would drive the Americans and Ukrainians towards using a greater political will and entering the peaceful settlement track,” Peskov said.
However, he said that there are no specific plans on PM Modi mediating on the issue.
US Welcomes Role Of Any Nation In Ending Ukraine Conflict
White House national security advisor John Kirby said that the United States welcomes any nation that is willing to try to help end the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Kirby was responding to a question about India's possible role in ending the war, which arose from PM Modi's visit to Ukraine following his visit to Moscow, The Associated Press reported.
"Any nation that is willing to try to help end this war and do so in keeping with President Zelenskyy's prerogatives, the Ukrainian people's prerogatives, his plan for a just peace, we would certainly welcome a role like that," Kirby said.
He said that US "certainly hopes" that India could play a role in bringing peace in the region.