International

Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

On Monday, the nuclear power plant saw fresh shelling in the area, which damaged the power access.

ukraine war Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant | Photo: AP
info_icon

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops took over and occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. As tensions escalate after two years of fighting, the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned of "fragile conditions" at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the UN nuclear watchdog made his 10th visit to Ukraine since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. During this visit, the power plant was inspected and accordingly, concerns were raised.

"I think the situation – I have very often characterized it – as very fragile,” said Grossi, adding that "the station is again on the verge of being on a blackout. We've had eight of those in the past. A blackout (means) no power: no power, no cooling. No cooling, then maybe you have a disaster.”

Earlier this year, smoke had erupted from one of the towers in the power plant, triggering a blame game between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, the nuclear power plant saw fresh shelling in the area, which damaged the power access.

"Russian shelling damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which … the Zaporizhzhya NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system,” said the operator Energoatom in a post on Telegram.

“In the event of damage to the second line, an emergency situation will arise,” said Energoatom, adding that technicians couldn't access the site of the damage because of the “real threat of repeated shelling.”

IAEA further warned that ongoing attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area well as damage to Ukraine's power grid, pose a major threat to the power supply whic is vital for the country's nuclear power stations. Furthermore, drone threats and attacks in the are increase the risk.

Despite the damage done to the power plant, analysts have stated that the radiation risk from an explosion from the plant would be lower than that of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

(With inputs from AP)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  2. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  3. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
  5. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking Points From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
Football News
  1. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  2. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
  3. Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United
  4. Argentina Captaincy 'Still Belongs' To Messi, Says De Paul
  5. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  3. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  4. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  5. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
  2. Air India Flight From Delhi To Visakhapatnam Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
  3. AP, Telangana Monsoon Fury: 33 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents; Relief Measures Stepped Up In Both States
  4. Diary: Let Bilkis Be
  5. Gudiya's Story: Of Dreams Lost In The Forest Trail
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
  3. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Highlights: With Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics And Deepthi Jeevanji's Bronze, India Surpass Tokyo Medal Tally