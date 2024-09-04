Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops took over and occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. As tensions escalate after two years of fighting, the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned of "fragile conditions" at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the UN nuclear watchdog made his 10th visit to Ukraine since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. During this visit, the power plant was inspected and accordingly, concerns were raised.
"I think the situation – I have very often characterized it – as very fragile,” said Grossi, adding that "the station is again on the verge of being on a blackout. We've had eight of those in the past. A blackout (means) no power: no power, no cooling. No cooling, then maybe you have a disaster.”
Earlier this year, smoke had erupted from one of the towers in the power plant, triggering a blame game between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, the nuclear power plant saw fresh shelling in the area, which damaged the power access.
"Russian shelling damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which … the Zaporizhzhya NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system,” said the operator Energoatom in a post on Telegram.
“In the event of damage to the second line, an emergency situation will arise,” said Energoatom, adding that technicians couldn't access the site of the damage because of the “real threat of repeated shelling.”
IAEA further warned that ongoing attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area well as damage to Ukraine's power grid, pose a major threat to the power supply whic is vital for the country's nuclear power stations. Furthermore, drone threats and attacks in the are increase the risk.
Despite the damage done to the power plant, analysts have stated that the radiation risk from an explosion from the plant would be lower than that of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.
(With inputs from AP)