Days After Meet With Zelenskyy, PM Modi Speaks To Putin Over His Ukraine Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin over resolution of conflict with Ukraine.
Taking to microblogging site—X, he said, “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
On the other hand, Kremlin has also issued a statement stating Russian President Putin had a phone call on with Indian Prime Minister Modi.
Last week, Modi visited Ukraine and discussed the situation there, among other things. On Monday, Modi also held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Joe Biden.
Modi said he had deliberations with the Biden and Trump on several global and regional issues. He also said they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the recent turmoil in Bangladesh which saw attacks on minority Hindu community in the country.