National

PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister On His Way To Kyiv; Meeting With President Zelenskyy Today

PM Modi in Ukraine Live Updates: Nearly after six weeks since his high-profile visit to Russia that triggered widespread criticism, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv today at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine became independent in 1991.

O
Outlook Web Desk
23 August 2024
23 August 2024
PM Modi to visit Ukraine Today X/@MEAIndia
PM Modi in Ukraine LIVE: In a historic visit to the war-ravaged nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. The trip comes almost a month and a half after he visited Moscow to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. According to the officials in New Delhi and Ukraine, the visit is expected to focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defence, science and technology. Modi's landmark visit is the first to Ukraine from a prime minister of India since the country established diplomatic relations with Ukraine over 30 years ago. He will arrive in Kyiv after a two-day visit to Poland.
LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: 'Hope He Brings Message Of Peace', Says Member Of Indian Community

Pinning hopes on PM Modi's visit to the war-torn country, a member of the Indian community in Kyiv said, "It is a very good thing that PM Modi is coming (to Ukraine). My neighbours, colleagues, and people here are very excited and hoping from PM Modi to bring a message of peace. We all have been wanting this war to end for a very long time now.... As PM Modi said this era is not for war, we want this war to be over soon."

Modi's Address To Indian Community In Poland | - X/Narendra Modi
Buddha's Legacy, Democracy, Kabaddi: Modi's Address To Indian Diaspora In Poland | Top Quotes

BY Outlook Web Desk

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India Is Ready To Extend All Possible Cooperation, Says Prime Minister

Ahead of his much-anticipated visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership and firming up of a social security pact to promote the mobility of skilled workers.

(Via PTI)

PM Modi in Poland during his two-nation visit | - PTI
Modi In Poland: PM Expresses Concern Over Ukraine Conflict, Says 'Solution Can't Be Found In Battlefield'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: 'Significant Potential For Bilateral Cooperation', Says Ex-PM Yulia Tymoshenko

Commenting on PM Modi's visit to her country, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko said, "Bringing peace to Ukraine is of paramount importance but beyond that looking for the future, I do see a very significant potential for our bilateral cooperation, especially in such sectors starting with Information Technologies. I do see ample potential in agriculture, especially in processing agricultural products, which is important not just to our countries but to other countries in the world. The third sector I would mention is education. We have a very good positive tradition in education bringing Indian students to Ukraine and exchanging visits in science and technologies. I do see the potential of the Indian investments to bring in infrastructure projects to Ukraine...I see a very good possibility of Ukraine developing our bilateral relationships with India."

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: About Train Force One

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded Train Force One, the luxurious train service, for a journey from Poland to Kyiv, Ukraine on August 23. The visit will last about seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel.

Features Of Train Force One:

  • Wood-Panelled Cabins: Interiors designed for both work and relaxation.

  • Large Meeting Table: Suitable for important meetings and discussions.

  • Plush Sofa: Comfortable seating for relaxation.

  • Wall-Mounted TV: Entertainment available within the cabin.

  • Comfortable Sleeping Arrangements: Designed for guest's restful sleep.

PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy - null
PM Modi To Travel In Train Force One During Ukraine Visit | Inside The Luxury Vehicle

BY Outlook Web Desk

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Why Is He Taking Train To Kyiv?

PM Modi is travelling from Poland to Ukraine on a special train known as Train Force One. The train is specifically known for its luxury facilities and world-class service.

The reason behind the long train journey is that all airports in Ukraine are closed owing to the Russia-Ukraine war. Hence, travel by train is considered to be a safe option.

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: 'Productive' Visit To Poland Ends

PM Modi's historic visit to Ukraine is taking place after a two-day "productive" trip to Poland during which he held wide-ranging talks with the Polish leadership.

"PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Poland, setting a new milestone in bilateral relations. This high-level Prime Ministerial visit after four decades will widen and deepen India-Poland relations," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi To Meet Zelenskyy Today

Confirming his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

PM Modi in Ukraine: Key Points

After concluding his two-day "productive" trip to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister said he wpuld share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

PM

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 1
  2. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith, Harry Brook Inch England Ahead Of Sri Lanka
  3. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Match 3
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
  5. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
Football News
  1. Fulham v Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool
  3. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag Warns Manchester United Selection Is 'Survivial Of The Fittest'
  4. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
Tennis News
  1. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  2. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  3. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  5. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister On His Way To Kyiv; Meeting With President Zelenskyy Today
  2. Goa CM Expresses Concern To Centre Over Airlines Shifting Operations From Dabolim Airport To Mopa
  3. 'Misleading': FSSAI Orders Removal Of 'A1', 'A2' Claims From Milk, Milk Products In Packaging
  4. Uttarakhand: 4 Die After Trapped Under Debris Near Phanta Helipad In Rudraprayag
  5. Special Court Issues Summons To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In BJP Defamation Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  2. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  3. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  4. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  5. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
World News
  1. India, A Convenient Scapegoat In South Asian Politics
  2. Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina Faces 49 Cases, Including 40 For Murder
  3. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  4. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Ends Day With ENG 23 Runs Ahead
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court