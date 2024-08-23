PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister On His Way To Kyiv; Meeting With President Zelenskyy Today

PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: 'Hope He Brings Message Of Peace', Says Member Of Indian Community
Pinning hopes on PM Modi's visit to the war-torn country, a member of the Indian community in Kyiv said, "It is a very good thing that PM Modi is coming (to Ukraine). My neighbours, colleagues, and people here are very excited and hoping from PM Modi to bring a message of peace. We all have been wanting this war to end for a very long time now.... As PM Modi said this era is not for war, we want this war to be over soon."
PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India Is Ready To Extend All Possible Cooperation, Says Prime Minister
Ahead of his much-anticipated visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.
Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership and firming up of a social security pact to promote the mobility of skilled workers.
(Via PTI)
PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: 'Significant Potential For Bilateral Cooperation', Says Ex-PM Yulia Tymoshenko
Commenting on PM Modi's visit to her country, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko said, "Bringing peace to Ukraine is of paramount importance but beyond that looking for the future, I do see a very significant potential for our bilateral cooperation, especially in such sectors starting with Information Technologies. I do see ample potential in agriculture, especially in processing agricultural products, which is important not just to our countries but to other countries in the world. The third sector I would mention is education. We have a very good positive tradition in education bringing Indian students to Ukraine and exchanging visits in science and technologies. I do see the potential of the Indian investments to bring in infrastructure projects to Ukraine...I see a very good possibility of Ukraine developing our bilateral relationships with India."
PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: About Train Force One
Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded Train Force One, the luxurious train service, for a journey from Poland to Kyiv, Ukraine on August 23. The visit will last about seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel.
Features Of Train Force One:
Wood-Panelled Cabins: Interiors designed for both work and relaxation.
Large Meeting Table: Suitable for important meetings and discussions.
Plush Sofa: Comfortable seating for relaxation.
Wall-Mounted TV: Entertainment available within the cabin.
Comfortable Sleeping Arrangements: Designed for guest's restful sleep.
PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Why Is He Taking Train To Kyiv?
PM Modi is travelling from Poland to Ukraine on a special train known as Train Force One. The train is specifically known for its luxury facilities and world-class service.
The reason behind the long train journey is that all airports in Ukraine are closed owing to the Russia-Ukraine war. Hence, travel by train is considered to be a safe option.
PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: 'Productive' Visit To Poland Ends
PM Modi's historic visit to Ukraine is taking place after a two-day "productive" trip to Poland during which he held wide-ranging talks with the Polish leadership.
"PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Poland, setting a new milestone in bilateral relations. This high-level Prime Ministerial visit after four decades will widen and deepen India-Poland relations," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi To Meet Zelenskyy Today
Confirming his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."
PM Modi in Ukraine: Key Points
After concluding his two-day "productive" trip to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The prime minister said he wpuld share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.
His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.
