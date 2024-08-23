PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister On His Way To Kyiv; Meeting With President Zelenskyy Today

Commenting on PM Modi's visit to her country, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko said, "Bringing peace to Ukraine is of paramount importance but beyond that looking for the future, I do see a very significant potential for our bilateral cooperation, especially in such sectors starting with Information Technologies. I do see ample potential in agriculture, especially in processing agricultural products, which is important not just to our countries but to other countries in the world. The third sector I would mention is education. We have a very good positive tradition in education bringing Indian students to Ukraine and exchanging visits in science and technologies. I do see the potential of the Indian investments to bring in infrastructure projects to Ukraine...I see a very good possibility of Ukraine developing our bilateral relationships with India."