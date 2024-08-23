National

India Can Put 'Killer' Putin In His Place: Ukraine's Zelenskyy After Meeting PM Modi

Talking about India, Ukraine President Zelenskyy said after meeting PM Modi on Friday, 'You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place'.

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv that took place under the shadow of the raging war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India is ever ready to play an "active role" in every effort to restore peace Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv on Friday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said India is a "big country" which has "big influence", can stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, "halt his economy and put him really in his place."

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv that took place under the shadow of the raging war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India is ever ready to play an "active role" in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict.

The prime minister's wide-ranging talks with Zelenskyy primarily focused on ways to end the war and boost bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, defence, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and education.

In a media interaction after meeting PM Modi, Zelenskyy said, "India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is real war of one man and his name is Putin against whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place".

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, briefing media on PM Modi's discussions with Zelenskyy on Friday said that the prime minister conveyed to the Ukrainian President that "We (India) are not neutral."

"From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war," Modi said in his opening remarks during the talks.

PM Modi also asserted India's strong commitment towards respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

"I want to assure you and the entire global community that India is committed to respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity (of states) and it is of utmost importance to us," he said.

'Putin A Killer': Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said on Friday that PM Modi's visit was "very important".

"I believe this is the approximation of our parties that is positive, not negative, Zelenskyy said and added that his position during Putin and PM Modi's July meeting was to his "signal of condemnation" not because the Modi came to see the Russian President, but because he "came to Putin and Putin killed children".

"We wanted to have some reaction, to hear some response," Zelenskyy said.

Reacting to Modi and Putin's viral hug during the former's Moscow visit last month, Zelenskyy said, "As for the hugs with the PM of India or the handshakes or anything else, it's the decision made by every leader. I can't tell you anything about that. I believe that if the leaders of the world are meeting with other leaders who kill people and children, conquer territories, and invade the territories, it means that there is no diplomatic isolation to this person. It means that this is an act..."

"A person like Putin would understand that he's doing something wrong, that he is isolated, that he's alone, and that the whole world condemns him. That is why I believe that we cannot remain silent. We have to respond. And I always respond because I know what would be the end to that...So I will keep reminding anyone we have context with, and I think this is important...," Zelenskyy said.

