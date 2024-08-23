Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, in what was the first-ever visit to Kyiv by an Indian PM. As the two leaders met at the Martyrologist Exposition, they exchanged hugs and shook hands.
Both the leaders are expected to held one-on-one as well as delegation-level talks, with focus on a peaceful resolution of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.
WATCH | PM MODI MEETS PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY:
Ahead of his talks with Zelenskyy, Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital.
PM Modi arrived in Kyiv from Poland on a "Rail Force One" train, undertaking a journey of about 10 hours, as part of his two-nation visit. "Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome," PM Modi said in a post on X.
This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since it became Independent in 1991. Modi's Ukraine visit comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and its Western allies as well as from Zelenskyy himself.
Before his arrival in Ukraine, PM Modi had said, "I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."
The Indian Prime Minister will reportedly be in Kyiv for about seven hours.
Notably, India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been calling for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Earlier in Poland as well, PM Modi had expressed "deep concern" over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West and Asia, saying that a "solution cannot be found in battlefield".
He once again asserted that India strongly supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration and peace, normalcy and stability in the conflict-ridden nations.
He had said that the loss of innocent lives in any such crisis has become of the biggest challenge for the entire humanity.
"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he added.