Modi In Poland: PM Expresses Concern Over Ukraine Conflict, Says 'Solution Can't Be Found In Battlefield'

Prime Minister Narendra, who is in Poland as part of his two-nation visit, expressed "deep concern" over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, saying that "a solution cannot be found in battlefield".
He said that India strongly supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration and peace, normalcy and stability in the conflict-ridden nations.
PM Modi thanked his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, for his role in facilitating the evacuation of Indian students from a war-torn Ukraine in 2022.
Additionally, the Prime Minister praised Tusk for his "truly commendable" contribution in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations and said that they have decided to transform their relationship into a "Strategic Partnership".
Making these remarks in a joint press statement with Tusk, he said that both India and Poland agree that a reform of the United Nations and other world institutions is the "need of the hour to tackle global challenges".
"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved in the battlefield," Modi said.
PM Modi, who will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that loss of lives of innocent people in any such crisis has become humanity's biggest challenge.
"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he added.
The Indian Prime Minister also invited Polish companies to join the "Make in India" initiative.
Notably, Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in 45 years. Acknowledging the same, he said, "Today is a day of special significance in the relations between India and Poland. Today after forty-five years an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland."
PM Modi received a resounding welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Warsaw on Wednesday.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X and said, "A new landmark in the India-Poland partnership! PM @narendramodi was warmly received by PM @donaldtusk of Poland at the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years will impart fresh momentum to the India-Poland partnership."
Meanwhile, Tusk also took to X and said, "Finally. After 45 years! Prime Minister @narendramodi, good to see you in Warsaw."
In the second led of his two-nation tour, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine and be in the capital city of Kyiv for seven hours. He will board a train to Ukraine this evening and undertake a journey of around 10 hours to reach there.