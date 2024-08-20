National

PM Modi To Travel In Train Force One During Ukraine Visit | Inside The Luxury Vehicle

PM Modi's Ukraine visit will mark as his first one since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. The visit will last about seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel.

PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will board Train Force One, the luxurious train service, for a journey from Poland to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, August 23.

PM Modi's Ukraine visit will mark as his first one since Russia's invasion began in February 2022.

The visit will last about seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel.

PM Modi with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - | Photo: PTI
'Landmark, Historic': MEA Announces PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine On August 23

BY Danita Yadav

Features Of Train Force One:

  • Wood-Panelled Cabins: Interiors designed for both work and relaxation.

  • Large Meeting Table: Suitable for important meetings and discussions.

  • Plush Sofa: Comfortable seating for relaxation.

  • Wall-Mounted TV: Entertainment available within the cabin.

  • Comfortable Sleeping Arrangements: Designed for guest's restful sleep.

Due to extensive damage to Ukraine's electricity networks by Russia, the country has shifted from electric to diesel trains, causing longer travel times from the Polish border to Kyiv.

Luxury carriages, initially built for Crimea tourists in 2014, have been repurposed to transport world leaders and VIPs amidst the conflict.

The train has been used before by world leaders like US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their visits to Kyiv. U

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also often uses the train for his international trips.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Before travelling to Ukraine, Modi will pay a two-day visit to Poland on August 21 and 22.

Modi's visit to Kyiv comes weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow that triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

MEA official said the visit will build on continuing engagement between India and Ukraine.

He also said Modi-Zelenskyy talks are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers
  2. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  3. Robin Uthappa Offers Hope To People Fighting With Depression After Thorpe's Untimely Death
  4. Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
Football News
  1. EPL: Replicating Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Season Enough For Arne Slot - Jamie Carragher
  2. Leon Goretzka Will Be 'Full Member Of Squad' If He Stays, Says Bayern Munich Sporting Director
  3. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins
  4. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  5. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bharat Bandh August 21: Dalit, Adivasi Orgs Call Nationwide Strike | Know What Remains Closed & What's Open
  2. Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  4. Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim
  5. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur