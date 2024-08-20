PM Modi To Travel In Train Force One During Ukraine Visit | Inside The Luxury Vehicle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will board Train Force One, the luxurious train service, for a journey from Poland to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, August 23.
PM Modi's Ukraine visit will mark as his first one since Russia's invasion began in February 2022.
The visit will last about seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel.
Features Of Train Force One:
Wood-Panelled Cabins: Interiors designed for both work and relaxation.
Large Meeting Table: Suitable for important meetings and discussions.
Plush Sofa: Comfortable seating for relaxation.
Wall-Mounted TV: Entertainment available within the cabin.
Comfortable Sleeping Arrangements: Designed for guest's restful sleep.
Due to extensive damage to Ukraine's electricity networks by Russia, the country has shifted from electric to diesel trains, causing longer travel times from the Polish border to Kyiv.
Luxury carriages, initially built for Crimea tourists in 2014, have been repurposed to transport world leaders and VIPs amidst the conflict.
The train has been used before by world leaders like US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their visits to Kyiv. U
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also often uses the train for his international trips.
Before travelling to Ukraine, Modi will pay a two-day visit to Poland on August 21 and 22.
Modi's visit to Kyiv comes weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow that triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.
MEA official said the visit will build on continuing engagement between India and Ukraine.
He also said Modi-Zelenskyy talks are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties.