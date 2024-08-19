National

PM Modi Likely To Visit Ukraine This Month, Claims Report

Modi's visit to Ukraine will mark his first since Russia's invasion in 2022. The official dates for the visit are yet to be disclosed by the foreign ministry

PM Modi with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy |
PM Modi with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ukraine, says the Ministry of External Affairs. As per a report by Reuters, MEA has confirmed that the Indian prime minister will be visiting Kyiv and meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi's visit to Ukraine will mark his first since Russia's invasion in 2022. The official dates for the visit are yet to be disclosed by the foreign ministry, however, as per reports, the visit is likely to take place this week from August 21 to 23.

India, which has established close ties with Russia, has refrained from directly blaming Moscow for its "special military operation" in Ukraine. However, at the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, India called for peace at all fronts - in Ukraine and in Gaza - and had the same signed by G20 countries in the New Delhi Declaration.

Earlier this year, PM Modi visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin. This was the leaders' first meet since their respective re-elections and PM Modi's first since Moscow's invasion fo Ukraine.

PM Modi's visit was also condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy's criticism for Modi came after photos of Modi and Putin's meet were circulated, at the same time, Russia launched air strikes at a children's hospital in central Kyiv.

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," stated Zelenskyy on X, without naming PM Modi.

