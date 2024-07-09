International

'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine

Zelenskyy's criticism towards Modi comes a day after Russia carried out its heaviest bombardment in four months with a missile barrage towards a children's hospital in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Russia. Zelenskyy's criticism comes a day after Russia carried out its heaviest bombardment in four months with a missile barrage towards a children's hospital in Ukraine.

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," stated Zelenskyy on X.

Taking to social media platform X, the Ukrainian President, without naming Modi, criticised his visit to Russia. Zelenskyy's criticism comes after a Russian missile barrage in central Ukraine killed 37 people, majority of which were children, and injured 170.

"In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble," stated Zelenskyy.

Russian Bombardment Kills 37, Destroys Children's Hospital

On Monday, Russia launched a barrage of missiles towards five Ukranian cities. As per the President's office, Russia launched the attack over central Ukraine over with over 40 different types of missiles.

Officials further added that Ukraine's Air Force intercepted 30 missiles. The missiles struck a key children's hospital and apartment buildings in central Ukraine, injuring 170 people and killing 37, including children.

PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin
In Modi's First Visit To Russia Since Ukraine War, US' Message For Sovereignty

BY PTI

Modi In Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Russia. This marks Modi's first visit to Moscow after the start of the war in Ukraine.

PM Modi's visit also comes on the same day Russia launched dozens of missiles towards Ukraine. Modi was received by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and was later invited for a private dinner at the Presidential Palace by Vladmir Putin.

