Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'

He added, "This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the govt for the third time. Today, on 9th July and it has been a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time and I took a vow that I will work with 3 times more strength, at 3 times more speed and it is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals. The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term..."