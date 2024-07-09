Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'

Addressing Indians in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said every Indian sees Russia as a trusted friend, a companion of good and bad times. Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Russia.
During his address to the Indian Community in Russia’s Moscow, he said, "It's in my DNA to challenge all the challenges; India will write a new chapter of global growth in coming years."
He added, “Today's India makes sure it achieves the target it sets. Today, India is the country that takes Chandrayaan to the part of the moon where no other country in the world could reach. Today, India is the country that is giving the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world...”
“Today, India is a country that has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. When you people gave me the opportunity to serve the country for the first time in 2014, there were hundreds of startups, today there are lakhs of startups. Today, India is a country that is filing patents and publishing research papers in record numbers...," he said.
He also said his government’s aim is to empower women self-help groups in the villages of the country.
"In the third phase, the government's target is to create 3 crore houses for the poor, to create 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didi'. We want to empower the women self-help groups running in villages in India, we want in my third phase, 3 crore women from among the poor women of villages become 'Lakhpati Didi', that is, their annual income should be more than Rs 1 lakh...," he said.
On the occasion, he also thanked Indian diaspora in Russia.
"I want to thank all of you for coming here. I have not come here alone, I have come with a lot of things. I have brought with me the fragrance of the soil of India. I have brought with me the love of 140 crore countrymen..."
He added, "This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the govt for the third time. Today, on 9th July and it has been a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time and I took a vow that I will work with 3 times more strength, at 3 times more speed and it is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals. The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term..."