National

Ukraine War: Russia To Discharge All Indians From Army After PM Modi Raises Issue With Putin

During a private dinner between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin, the Russian President reportedly stated that all Indians in the army would be discharged and sent back home to New Delhi

Russia To Discharge All Indians in Russian Army
info_icon

In what is a major diplomatic win for India, Russia has decided to discharge all Indians who were recruited and are working for the Russian Army during the Ukraine war. This development comes amid PM Modi's two day visit in Russia.

As per news agency ANI, sources have stated that the prime minister had raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a private dinner hosted by the five-time Russian president.

Sources further told ANI that Russia has agreed to discharge all Indians in the army and facilitate their return to New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - X/@narendramodi
Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch

BY Outlook Web Desk

A similar demand was raised by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar last week during a meeting with his Russian counterpart - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, many Indians found themselves on the front lines after applying for a job as security helpers or being part of a visa scam.

Indians in the Russian Army have claimed they were tricked into fighting and sent to the frontlines. At least two Indians have died fighting in the Ukraine war.

Nearly two dozen Indians are believed to have been forced to fight in the war with Ukraine. A majority of them have claimed they were tricked by agents who told them they were being sent for "high paying jobs".

Following the death of an Indian earlier this year, a video of men from Punjab and Haryana alleging they had been tricked into fighting the war made rounds on social media.

After their request for help, the government stated that it had "strongly" taken up the matter with Russian authorities for the urgent and early discharge of all Indians in the Russian army.

Probe agencies have also carried out raids and busted a ring responsible for trafickking Indians to Russia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  5. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
Football News
  1. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit - Watch
  2. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  3. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
  5. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  4. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  5. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 2 Men Shot At In Delhi; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. Weather Updates, July 9: Landslides Block Hundreds Of Roads In HP, Uttarakhand; 85 Dead In Assam Floods
  3. Sukhu, His Wife And A By-poll: Whose Fortunes Shine At Dehra?
  4. Hathras Stampede: SIT Submits Report, Says Satsang Organising Committee 'Responsible For...'
  5. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues High Tide Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut, Exams Postponed | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away In Kolkata At 78 Due To Cardiac Arrest
  2. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan Arrive In Style For The Haldi
  3. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  4. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  5. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Dials Ex-MPs After Historic Defeat For Tories
  2. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda
  3. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  4. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  5. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 2 Men Shot At In Delhi; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Carlos Alcaraz Takes On Tommy Paul In Wimbledon QF
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda