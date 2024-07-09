Ukraine War: Russia To Discharge All Indians From Army After PM Modi Raises Issue With Putin

In what is a major diplomatic win for India, Russia has decided to discharge all Indians who were recruited and are working for the Russian Army during the Ukraine war. This development comes amid PM Modi's two day visit in Russia.
As per news agency ANI, sources have stated that the prime minister had raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a private dinner hosted by the five-time Russian president.
Sources further told ANI that Russia has agreed to discharge all Indians in the army and facilitate their return to New Delhi.
A similar demand was raised by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar last week during a meeting with his Russian counterpart - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, many Indians found themselves on the front lines after applying for a job as security helpers or being part of a visa scam.
Indians in the Russian Army have claimed they were tricked into fighting and sent to the frontlines. At least two Indians have died fighting in the Ukraine war.
Nearly two dozen Indians are believed to have been forced to fight in the war with Ukraine. A majority of them have claimed they were tricked by agents who told them they were being sent for "high paying jobs".
Following the death of an Indian earlier this year, a video of men from Punjab and Haryana alleging they had been tricked into fighting the war made rounds on social media.
After their request for help, the government stated that it had "strongly" taken up the matter with Russian authorities for the urgent and early discharge of all Indians in the Russian army.
Probe agencies have also carried out raids and busted a ring responsible for trafickking Indians to Russia.