National

Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Ahead of their scheduled extended talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at Presidential Palace for private meeting and dinner in Moscow.

"Around noon, Putin and Modi will start talking. We expect that there will be a private conversation, as well as Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency earlier.

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin will hold extensive talks with PM Modi on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Modi will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two-day Russia visit | - X/@ANI
Modi Gets Red Carpet Welcome In Russia, Dy PM Accompanies Him To Hotel; Set To Meet Putin

BY Outlook Web Desk

The two leaders, however, will not make any statements to the press afterwards, the Kremlin spokesman added, PTI reported.

"No joint communication with the media is foreseen. But we expect an extended exchange of views at both the private and extended sessions, which will largely compensate for the lack of statements to the media," the above report quoted Kremlin statement as mentioning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Russia visit | - PTI
Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit

BY PTI

Speaking about Putin and Modi’s expected informal meeting later this evening, the Kremlin spokesman did not clarify where exactly it will take place.

"Before the meeting takes place, it is hardly possible to talk about it. We will keep you informed on all the details,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in December 2021 - PTI
Modi In Russia: What This Visit Means For India’s Foreign Policy

BY Kanwal Sibal

"Today, the leaders will speak informally and the official part of the visit - official talks - will take place tomorrow," the statement said.

The Kremlin spokesman said, "Our task is not to prepare surprises but to create an atmosphere for a substantive conversation."

Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday on his first trip to Russia since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The focus of the 22nd India-Russia annual summit is likely to be boosting bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges. The Ukraine conflict is set to figure in the discussions.

It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and the first in Modi's third term as the prime minister.

