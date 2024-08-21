National

PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi 1st Indian PM To Visit Country In 4 Decades, Reaching Warsaw Today

PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine, saying that he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the country's conflict with Russia. PM Modi's two-nation visit is taking place from Wednesday, August 21, to August 23. PM Modi, who will travel to Ukraine's Kyiv on a luxury train after wrapping up his Poland visit, is the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to go to Ukraine.

21 August 2024
PM Modi on Wednesday departed for Poland, from there he will leave for Ukraine on August 23. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from India for Poland on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland was Morarji Desai in 1979. After wrapping up his Poland trip on August 23, PM Modi will head to Ukraine. Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine.
PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Congress Leader Tharoor Calls It 'Good Gesture'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine is a good gesture and will be appreciated.

PM Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

XTalking to the media, Shashi Tharoor, a senior Lok Sabha member, said it is good that India shows a certain amount of concern for both countries in conflict, i.e. Russia and Ukraine.

PM Modi To Spend Around 7 Hours In Ukraine

PM Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours on August 23 in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

In a departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi, referring to the Ukraine conflict, said that as a "friend and partner", India hopes for an early return of peace and stability in the region.

I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said. READ FULL STORY

WATCH | PM Modi Departs For Poland, Ukraine Visit

Prime Minister embarked on a two-nation trip to Poland and Ukraine. In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi is visiting Polish capital city Warsaw on August 21 and 22.

PM Modi's Poland Visit Marks 70 Years Of India-Poland Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Poland visit marks 70 years of our diplomatic relations between India and Poland. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe, PM Modi said on Wednesday as he departed for the country.

"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," he said.

"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Modi To Travel From Poland To Ukraine On Luxury Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Ukraine's Kyiv from Poland in a 'Rail Force One' train that will take around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.

A number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv by train after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read More About The Train

PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Modi To Head For Ukraine After Poland Trip

PM Modi is beginning his two-nation tour of Poland and Ukraine today, with the first pitstop being the Polish capital of Warsaw, from where he will head to the Ukrainian city of Kyiv on August 23. PM Modi on Wednesday said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi is visiting Polish capital city Warsaw on August 21 and 22. PM Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours on August 23 in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

PM Modi In Poland Today: First Indian PM To Visit Country In 4 Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from India for Poland on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland was Morarji Desai in 1979.

In a departing statement, PM Modi said: "Leaving for Warsaw. This visit to Poland comes at a special time- when we are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. India cherishes the deep-rooted friendship with Poland. This is further cemented by a commitment to democracy and pluralism".

