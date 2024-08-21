National

PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi 1st Indian PM To Visit Country In 4 Decades, Reaching Warsaw Today

PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine, saying that he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the country's conflict with Russia. PM Modi's two-nation visit is taking place from Wednesday, August 21, to August 23. PM Modi, who will travel to Ukraine's Kyiv on a luxury train after wrapping up his Poland visit, is the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to go to Ukraine.