'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video

The video has been shared on the official social media account of the US Ambassador to India, with a caption reading: "One year as US Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been - a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the USIndia partnership together!"