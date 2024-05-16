National

'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video

In the video, Eric Garcetti talks about his experiences travelling across India, visiting 22 states and union territories, and engaging with different cultures.

X/Eric Garcetti
United States' Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti | Photo: X/Eric Garcetti
info_icon

The United States' Envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, released a video marking his first year in office on May 13. The video has been viewed over 317,000 times and received 6,500 likes since then .

In the video, Garcetti talks about his experiences travelling across India, visiting 22 states and union territories, and engaging with different cultures. "From Wagah to Kanyakumari, from Mumbai to Kohima, I made some amazing friends, received incredible gifts, and ate some great food," he says.

A cargo vessel at Chabahar seaport during an inauguration ceremony for the first export convoy to India via Iran in Chabahar, Iran. (File Photo) - Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?

BY Seema Guha

Garcetti notes that trade between the two nations has reached $200 billion and praises the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as “UPI Gazab Hai (UPI is amazing)”.

He also mentions the collaboration between NASA and ISRO on the NISAR satellite project, which is due to launch later this year. The video shows Garcetti's warm rapport with the Indian people and his commitment to strengthening US-India relations.

Watch the video here:

Social media users have responded positively to the video, with one user saying "I see you have genuine love and affection for India and its people". Another user praises Garcetti's approach, saying "The perfect way to do a review. Cheers to your good work, ambassador".

The video has been shared on the official social media account of the US Ambassador to India, with a caption reading: "One year as US Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been - a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the USIndia partnership together!"

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  2. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  3. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  4. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
  5. 'Furiosa' Debuts In Cannes, Giving Anya Taylor-Joy A Megawatt Movie-Star Moment
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup