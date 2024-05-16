'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video

The United States' Envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, released a video marking his first year in office on May 13. The video has been viewed over 317,000 times and received 6,500 likes since then .
In the video, Garcetti talks about his experiences travelling across India, visiting 22 states and union territories, and engaging with different cultures. "From Wagah to Kanyakumari, from Mumbai to Kohima, I made some amazing friends, received incredible gifts, and ate some great food," he says.
Garcetti notes that trade between the two nations has reached $200 billion and praises the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as “UPI Gazab Hai (UPI is amazing)”.
He also mentions the collaboration between NASA and ISRO on the NISAR satellite project, which is due to launch later this year. The video shows Garcetti's warm rapport with the Indian people and his commitment to strengthening US-India relations.
Social media users have responded positively to the video, with one user saying "I see you have genuine love and affection for India and its people". Another user praises Garcetti's approach, saying "The perfect way to do a review. Cheers to your good work, ambassador".
The video has been shared on the official social media account of the US Ambassador to India, with a caption reading: "One year as US Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been - a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the USIndia partnership together!"