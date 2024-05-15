Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?

A cargo vessel at Chabahar seaport during an inauguration ceremony for the first export convoy to India via Iran in Chabahar, Iran. (File Photo) Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A cargo vessel at Chabahar seaport during an inauguration ceremony for the first export convoy to India via Iran in Chabahar, Iran. (File Photo) Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images