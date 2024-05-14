National

US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port.

AP
India will takeover the management of Chabahar port | Photo: AP
info_icon

US has warned "anyone considering business deals with Iran needs to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions,” hours after India entered into a deal with Iran to operate the Chabahar Port for 10 years.

ALSO READ | Iran: Indian Firm Takes Over Operations At Chabahar Port

The move comes days after the US announced new sanctions on Iran targeting its unmanned aerial vehicle production after its attack on Israel.

"We're aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port. I will let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals vis-a-vis the Chabahar port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran," Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson of the US State Department has said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With Iranian President Raisi

Patel, however, also added it will let the government of India speak on its foreign policy goals.

What did US say on India-Iran Chabahar Port deal?

"We are aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar Port, I would let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals, vis-a-vis the Chabahar Port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran," Vedant Patel said in a presser.

“I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them. Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to, potential risk of sanctions,” he added.

India-Iran Chabahar Port deal:

Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) has committed to further equipping and operating the port for the duration of the contract. At the end of the 10-year period, both sides would further extend their cooperation in Chabahar. IPGL will invest nearly USD 120 million in equipping the port. India has also offered an in-credit window equivalent to USD 250 million, for mutually identified projects aimed at improving Chabahar-related infrastructure.

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nursing Student Hangs Self Over Being Pressured By Man For Marriage
  2. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  3. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  4. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  5. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Nick Jonas Round Up Orchestral Line-Up For The Netflix Series
  2. Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance
  3. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  4. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  5. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today
  3. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  5. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner