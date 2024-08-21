National

PM Modi Leaves For Poland, Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'

In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will be in Poland on a two-day visit. From the Polish capital Warsaw, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine's Kyiv on a luxury train.

PM Modi urkaine visit poland
PM Modi on Wednesday departed for Poland, from there he will leave for Ukraine on August 23. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Embarking on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the country's conflict with Russia.

PM Modi's two-nation visit is taking place from Wednesday, August 21, to August 23.

In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will be in Poland on a two-day visit. From the Polish capital Warsaw, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine's Kyiv on a luxury train.

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi said that from Poland, he "will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that this is the "first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine."

"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

About his visit to Poland, Modi said the country is a "key economic partner" of India in Central Europe.

"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," he said.

"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Rawalpindi
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Adam Gilchrist Believes 'Onus In On Australia' To Prove Home Dominance
  3. Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Best Multi-Format Bowler For Last Five-Six Years, Says Ricky Ponting
  4. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: England To Pay Tribute To Graham Thorpe In Manchester
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Leaves For Poland, Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  2. Tripura: 7 Dead In Landslides, 2 Others Missing; Over 5,000 Families Affected | Details
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal May Go Through Polygraph Test
  4. Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points
  5. RG Kar Protest: Actor, Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat Over Social Media Post
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  2. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  4. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  5. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
World News
  1. 28 Killed As Bus Carrying Shiite Pilgrims From Pakistan To Iraq Crashes In Iran
  2. Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India
  3. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  4. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  5. Rise Of The Bangladesh Student Protest
Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. 'Zakir Naik's Extradition To India Can Be Considered If Evidence Submitted': Malaysia PM
  4. RG Kar Protest: Actor, Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat Over Social Media Post
  5. Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points
  6. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Adam Gilchrist Believes 'Onus In On Australia' To Prove Home Dominance
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal May Go Through Polygraph Test