PM Modi Leaves For Poland, Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'

Embarking on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the country's conflict with Russia.
PM Modi's two-nation visit is taking place from Wednesday, August 21, to August 23.
In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will be in Poland on a two-day visit. From the Polish capital Warsaw, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine's Kyiv on a luxury train.
In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi said that from Poland, he "will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that this is the "first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine."
"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," PM Modi said.
PM Modi added, "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."
About his visit to Poland, Modi said the country is a "key economic partner" of India in Central Europe.
"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," he said.
"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said.