National

What Are Made-In-India BHISHM Cubes Gifted By PM Modi To Ukraine In His Kyiv Visit

PM Modi on Friday presented four BHISHM Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his visit to the war-torn country where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BHISHM Cubes india ukraine gift
The indigenously developed BHISHM Cubes contain essential medicines and equipment designed to provide medical care for emergency situations. Photo: X/@PMOIndia
info_icon

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, India gifted four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) cubes to Ukraine which will help in providing emergency medical care to the country in a conflict with Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ukraine's Kyiv on a train earlier Friday and held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the shadow of the raging war.

What Are BHISHM Cubes Gifted By India To Ukraine

PM Modi on Friday presented four BHISHM Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his visit to the war-torn country where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • BHISHM cubes are mobile hospitals made by packing all essential medicines and equipment in cubical boxes (15 inches each) in a well-organised manner, and arranged according to the types of injuries and medical issues that could be encountered in a war or natural disaster, as per information cited in a news agency PTI report.

  • The Indian government has created the BHISHM initiative under the umbrella of Project Aarogya Maitri, a programme to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries as humanitarian assistance.

  • The BHISHM initiative provides the means to deliver all basic facilities and equipment for providing emergency medical care in an easy to use and rapidly deployable manner, officials noted.

ALSO READ | Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Says 'India Was Never Neutral' On War

The decision to gift four BHISM cubes to Ukraine was taken prior to the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine, which is locked in a protracted war with Russia.

BHISHM Cubes Features

  • According to officials cited in the report, these mini cubes are positioned on a framework that is adjustable, strong and permits multi-mode transport (by air, sea, land and drone).

  • The mini cubes can be carried by a person as their maximum weight is 20 kg.

  • One cube, the officials said, has the ability to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, shock, apart from managing initial triage and classification.

  • A cube is also equipped to support basic surgeries and can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts and duration, officials added.

  • The BHISHM aid cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, as per a PIB release.

  • It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.

BHISHM cubes were also deployed in Ayodhya for medical readiness and response capabilities during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony earlier this year Photo: PIB
info_icon

  • The whole unit contains 72 easily transportable components that can be conveniently carried by hand, cycle, or even drone, providing flexibility. A cube can e deployed within 12 minutes.

  • These cubes are waterproof, light, and designed for various configurations to cater to diverse emergency scenarios. These can be airdropped and can also be transported on ground.

Narendra Modi became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine the country became independent in 1991. PM Modi'strip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.

The decision to gift four BHISHM cubes to Ukraine was reportedly taken prior to the visit by PM Modi to Ukraine.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
  2. Fiji Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 11
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  4. Jay Shah To Head ICC? A Look At Likely Candidates Who Could Take Over As BCCI Secretary
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Sells Broadcast Rights For Next Two Years For Nearly Half Of Reserve Price
Football News
  1. Jude Bellingham Expected To Miss Several Weeks After Sustaining Injury In Training
  2. Pep Guardiola Beams Over 'Surprise' Ilkay Gundogan Return, Hints Raheem Sterling Move Unlikely
  3. Hansi Flick Hoping Dani Olmo Issues Behind Barcelona After Ilkay Gundogan Exit
  4. Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return
  5. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet; 4 Agreements Signed
  2. What Are Made-In-India BHISHM Cubes Gifted By PM Modi To Ukraine In His Kyiv Visit
  3. 'Evasive Answers, Just Conclusion': CBI Justifies Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Excise Policy Case
  4. Weather: Rains, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Delhi; Low-Pressure Area To Bring Heavy Rainfall In Bengal
  5. Ukraine, Russia Need To Engage With Each Other: S Jaishankar After Modi-Zelenskyy Talks
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
  2. Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!
  3. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
  4. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  5. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
World News
  1. Italy Yacht Sinking: Last Body From Sunken Superyacht Recovered Off Sicily Coast
  2. Best Indian Grocery Stores In US
  3. In Photos: Thousands Displaced As Floods Hit Bangladesh
  4. Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!
  5. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet; 4 Agreements Signed