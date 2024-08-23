What Are Made-In-India BHISHM Cubes Gifted By PM Modi To Ukraine In His Kyiv Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, India gifted four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) cubes to Ukraine which will help in providing emergency medical care to the country in a conflict with Russia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ukraine's Kyiv on a train earlier Friday and held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the shadow of the raging war.
What Are BHISHM Cubes Gifted By India To Ukraine
PM Modi on Friday presented four BHISHM Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his visit to the war-torn country where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
BHISHM cubes are mobile hospitals made by packing all essential medicines and equipment in cubical boxes (15 inches each) in a well-organised manner, and arranged according to the types of injuries and medical issues that could be encountered in a war or natural disaster, as per information cited in a news agency PTI report.
The Indian government has created the BHISHM initiative under the umbrella of Project Aarogya Maitri, a programme to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries as humanitarian assistance.
The BHISHM initiative provides the means to deliver all basic facilities and equipment for providing emergency medical care in an easy to use and rapidly deployable manner, officials noted.
BHISHM Cubes Features
According to officials cited in the report, these mini cubes are positioned on a framework that is adjustable, strong and permits multi-mode transport (by air, sea, land and drone).
The mini cubes can be carried by a person as their maximum weight is 20 kg.
One cube, the officials said, has the ability to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, shock, apart from managing initial triage and classification.
A cube is also equipped to support basic surgeries and can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts and duration, officials added.
The BHISHM aid cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, as per a PIB release.
It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.
The whole unit contains 72 easily transportable components that can be conveniently carried by hand, cycle, or even drone, providing flexibility. A cube can e deployed within 12 minutes.
These cubes are waterproof, light, and designed for various configurations to cater to diverse emergency scenarios. These can be airdropped and can also be transported on ground.
Narendra Modi became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine the country became independent in 1991. PM Modi'strip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.
