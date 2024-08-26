National

PM Modi Discusses Ukraine War, Bangladesh Turmoil With US President Biden, His Predecessor Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had deliberations with US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on Ukraine war and Bangladesh tumult.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden on Ukraine war and Bangladesh turmoil over phone.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Modi said he spoke to the US President Biden and also with the country’s former President Donald Trump.

He said he had deliberations with the two leaders on several global and regional issues.

Modi said they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the recent turmoil in Bangladesh which saw attacks on minority Hindu community in the country.

Narendra Modi on Friday became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine - X/@ZelenskyyUa
Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights

BY Outlook Web Desk

Moid said, “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability.”

He added, “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

PM Modi becomes first Indian PM to Visit Poland In 45 Years - | Photo: X/@narendramodi
PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur

BY Outlook Web Desk

Recently, Modi visited war-torn Ukraine after his Russia visit some six weeks back to discuss the conflict-ridden situation between the two countries.

Modi visit to Ukraine was also the first visit by an Indian PM to the country.

