PM Modi Discusses Ukraine War, Bangladesh Turmoil With US President Biden, His Predecessor Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden on Ukraine war and Bangladesh turmoil over phone.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Modi said he spoke to the US President Biden and also with the country’s former President Donald Trump.
He said he had deliberations with the two leaders on several global and regional issues.
Modi said they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the recent turmoil in Bangladesh which saw attacks on minority Hindu community in the country.
Moid said, “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability.”
He added, “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”
Recently, Modi visited war-torn Ukraine after his Russia visit some six weeks back to discuss the conflict-ridden situation between the two countries.
Modi visit to Ukraine was also the first visit by an Indian PM to the country.