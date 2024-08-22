Modi In Ukraine: A Balancing Act After Moscow Bonhomie?

India has so far successfully managed to assert its strategic autonomy by playing both sides of the divide--a throwback to the Cold War years. India knows that as a large Asian country with a huge market, the US and the West are looking to New Delhi to checkmate China’s phenomenal rise in Asia and beyond. This also fits in with India’s own security concerns regarding China. The 2020 military confrontation in Ladakh has driven home the point that it needs to stitch up alliances to thwart China’s assertive moves along the LAC. At the moment, India is in no position to take on a rising China by itself. New Delhi is modernising its defence forces, but it will take time for India to catch up with China’s military might.