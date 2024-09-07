International

Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates

"The choice of supporting Ukraine has been first and foremost a choice of national interest, and it's a choice that won't change," the Italian PM said.

Russia Ukraine war latest updates
Ukrainian forces intercept a Shahed drone from Russia (L) | Zelenskyy with Italian PM (R) | Photo: AP/X/@ZelenskyyUa
info_icon

Tensions rage on between Russia and Ukraine, as Kyiv on Saturday destroyed scores of drones that were shot over the country.

The Ukranian Air Force said that as many as 67 drones were launched over he country overnight, with active air defences in 11 regions across the region, including in the capital city of Kyiv. The forces said that 58 drones were shot down, with three others being destroyed by electronic weapons system.

Meanwhile, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Italy to hold talks with PM Giorgia Meloni, who asserted strong backing for Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War | Latest Updates

Ukraine Destroys Scores of Russian Drones

Following a week-long surge in attacks across Ukraine, including a missile strike on a Ukranian military academy and hospital earlier this week in Poltava which killed 55 people and injured 328 others, a fresh bombardment of Russian drones was seen over Kyiv.

However, Ukraine's Air Force said that it shot down 58 of the 67 drones that were launched across the country overnight, while three others were destroyed by electronic weapons systems.

Ukrainian Parliament's press service had confirmed that debris of the shot down drones had been found, adding that there were no casualties or damage to the parliament.

While Ukraine is gearing up for what could be another difficult winter, it has also been continuing to launch its own strikes against Russia. Governor Aleksandr Gusev of the Russian border region of Voronezh said that a drone strike had sparked a blaze and detonation of "explosive" objects.

Italy Reiterates Support For Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Italy for attending a three-day Cernobbio TEHA Forum and holding talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni asserted her unwavering support for Ukraine in its efforts against Russia, Sky News reported. "The choice of supporting Ukraine has been first and foremost a choice of national interest, and it's a choice that won't change," she said.

"I believe China and India have a role to play resolve the conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," the Italian PM was quoted as saying.

US Action Against Russian Malware Attack On Kyiv, NATO

The US Justice Department widened its indictment of Russia in the "WhisperGate" malware attacks, which are aimed at destroying computer systems in Ukraine and 26 NATO allies including the United States.

A superseding indictment named five Russian military intelligence officers in a conspiracy to demoralise the Ukrainian people on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion of Kyiv.

William DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office, said, the WhisperGate attacks in January 2022 could be considered Russia's first shot in the war.

"Seeking to sap the morale of the Ukrainian public, the defendants also stole and leaked the personal data of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including by posting patient health information and other sensitive private data for sale online and then taunting those victims," said Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for national security.

"They went on to target computer systems in other nations supporting Ukraine in its fight for survival. Ultimately, their targets included computer systems in 26 NATO partners, including the United States, Olsen was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mark Wood Sidelined Until 2025 With Elbow Injury
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Ben Duckett Hails Ollie Pope Resilience As Stand-in Skipper Hits Ton
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ollie Pope Crosses 150, England 300
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Hashmatullah Shahidi Hopeful For Indian Fans' Support In Noida
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
Football News
  1. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
  2. Conor Gallagher Insists Chelsea Exit Not Down To Technical Limitations
  3. Premier League: Ryan Gravenberch 'More Confident' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  4. 'I Am Done' - Steven Bergwijn Slams Ronald Koeman After Netherlands Snub
  5. 'Enzo Maresca One Of The Best', Says Noni Madueke After Flying Season Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
  2. Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss
  3. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  4. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  5. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Patient Dies Amid Protest In Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence | Top Developments In Focus
  2. Brij Bhushan Calls Phogat's Olympic Loss 'God's Punishment', Accuses Cong Of Using Her As 'Pawn' For Haryana Polls
  3. Agonies Of The Voiceless: Laws In India Against Animal Cruelty | Explained
  4. Bomb Threat: Vistara To Send Substitute Flight For Passengers Stranded In Turkey | A Look At Recent Incidents
  5. Manipur: 5 Killed As Fresh Violence Erupts In Jiribam | Recent Attacks In Strife-Torn State
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  3. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  4. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  5. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti End Campaigns
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs