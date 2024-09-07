Tensions rage on between Russia and Ukraine, as Kyiv on Saturday destroyed scores of drones that were shot over the country.
The Ukranian Air Force said that as many as 67 drones were launched over he country overnight, with active air defences in 11 regions across the region, including in the capital city of Kyiv. The forces said that 58 drones were shot down, with three others being destroyed by electronic weapons system.
Meanwhile, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Italy to hold talks with PM Giorgia Meloni, who asserted strong backing for Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine War | Latest Updates
Ukraine Destroys Scores of Russian Drones
Following a week-long surge in attacks across Ukraine, including a missile strike on a Ukranian military academy and hospital earlier this week in Poltava which killed 55 people and injured 328 others, a fresh bombardment of Russian drones was seen over Kyiv.
However, Ukraine's Air Force said that it shot down 58 of the 67 drones that were launched across the country overnight, while three others were destroyed by electronic weapons systems.
Ukrainian Parliament's press service had confirmed that debris of the shot down drones had been found, adding that there were no casualties or damage to the parliament.
While Ukraine is gearing up for what could be another difficult winter, it has also been continuing to launch its own strikes against Russia. Governor Aleksandr Gusev of the Russian border region of Voronezh said that a drone strike had sparked a blaze and detonation of "explosive" objects.
Italy Reiterates Support For Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Italy for attending a three-day Cernobbio TEHA Forum and holding talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
Meloni asserted her unwavering support for Ukraine in its efforts against Russia, Sky News reported. "The choice of supporting Ukraine has been first and foremost a choice of national interest, and it's a choice that won't change," she said.
"I believe China and India have a role to play resolve the conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," the Italian PM was quoted as saying.
US Action Against Russian Malware Attack On Kyiv, NATO
The US Justice Department widened its indictment of Russia in the "WhisperGate" malware attacks, which are aimed at destroying computer systems in Ukraine and 26 NATO allies including the United States.
A superseding indictment named five Russian military intelligence officers in a conspiracy to demoralise the Ukrainian people on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion of Kyiv.
William DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office, said, the WhisperGate attacks in January 2022 could be considered Russia's first shot in the war.
"Seeking to sap the morale of the Ukrainian public, the defendants also stole and leaked the personal data of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including by posting patient health information and other sensitive private data for sale online and then taunting those victims," said Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for national security.
"They went on to target computer systems in other nations supporting Ukraine in its fight for survival. Ultimately, their targets included computer systems in 26 NATO partners, including the United States, Olsen was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.