'War Will Go Back To Russia': Zelesnkyy's New Warning For 'Sick Old Man' Putin

Calling Putin a "sick old man from Red Square" in his address, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's new drone weapon the Palianytsia.

Zelesnkyy's New Warning For 'Sick Old Man' Putin | Photo: AP
As the Russia-Ukraine War rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the war will now go back into Moscow. Speaking at Ukraine's Independence Day, the President warned Vladimir Putin and stated that Kyiv would now fight back.

Calling Putin a "Sick old man from Red Square" in his address, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's new drone weapon the Palianytsia.

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per Zelesnkyy, the Palianytsia is faster and more powerful weapon than the domestically made drones Kyiv has been using since the war broke out in February 2022.

"Our enemy will ... know what the Ukrainian way of retaliation is. Worthy, symmetrical, long-ranged," stated the Ukrainian president, adding that Kyiv has already launched a new class of weapons towards Russia.

Zelenskyy's address comes as Ukraine marks 33 years since independence from the Soviet Union and weeks after its major cross-border incursion into the Kursk region.

"A sick old man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button will not dictate any of his red lines to us," stated Zelenskyy, vowing that Ukraine will fight back.

"It will be very difficult for Russia, difficult to even pronounce what exactly has hit it," stated Zelenskyy, referring to the word "Palianytsia", which is a type of Ukrainian bread and is too difficult to pronounce for Russians. The word, as been used humorously to distinguish between Russians and Ukrainians.

