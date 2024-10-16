International

As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know

This victory plan will be presented to the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday based on the inputs Zelenskyy received from Kyiv's Western allies - the US and NATO.

ukraine president volodymyr zelenskyy
As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | Photo: AP
As the Russia-Ukraine war nears 1000 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to release a "victory plan" which aims at bringing an end to the ongoing conflict.

However, not all aspects of this plan will be made public.

"The President wants society to understand. There are components in the victory plan that will certainly not be discussed publicly. This pertains to the mathematical aspect, such as the quantity and type of weapons that need to be provided to Ukraine," said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office.

What Is Zelenskyy's Victory Plan?

Following Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan for Ukraine, the president is now preparing a "victory plan" for Kyiv. In his announcement, Zelenskyy revealed that the victory plan has been developed in a way to "force Russia to enter negotiations to end the war".

The full content of the plan has not been disclosed to the public and will not be. However, the plan has been presented in its totality to close allies such as US President Joe Biden and several European leaders.

With support and inputs from Kyiv's key allies, the victory plan will now be presented before the Verkhovna Rada on October 16.

As per reports, Zelenskyy's victory plan will comprise military, political, diplomatic and economic elements.

While the details of the plan are expected after Zelenskyy's speech, it is expected to include Ukraine's membership bid to NATO, giving access to Kyiv for long-range weapons for deeper strikes into Russia and strengthening the country's air and military defences. Additionally, increased and stricter sanctions against Moscow are also expected to be part of this plan.

There is also a certain urgency to push for the victory plans. As per officials, Zelenskyy wishes to have the plan in place before the US presidential elections, due to the support offered by Joe Biden.

Furthermore, Kyiv continues to remain outnumbered by Russian forces. With limited ammunition and an unpopular mobilisation drive for troops, the Ukrainian military continues to suffer major losses as Russia moves deeper into the eastern front.

After presenting the victory plan to the Ukrainian parliament, Zelenskyy will submit the plan before the European Union, where the country is also negotiating a membership with the regional bloc. The plan is expected to be unveiled during the EU Summit on October 17 and 18.

Zelenskyy's victory plan also comes as Ukraine works towards organising a second round of the peace talks, which is expected to have Russia and Moscow's allies at the negotiation table.

