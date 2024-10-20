Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia Ukraine War continues to escalate, Russia reported a series of drones launched by Ukraine over Moscow and the western region.
As per Russian air defence units, 110 Ukrainian drones were downed over Russia. This drone attack comes a day after Moscow and Kyiv carried out an exchange of prisoners of war on Friday.
As the war enters day 968, here is the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia-Ukraine War | Latest Updates
Russia has downed 110 Ukrainian drones over Moscow and the western region of the country. As per the statement from Russia's Ministry of Defence, the drones were intercepted over the Moscow region, 43 over the border region of Kursk, and 27 over the southwestern Lipetsk region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reported an air attack on Kyiv on Saturday. All residents in the area were urged to move to shelters on late Saturday as per the statement issued by mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.
Days before the most recent drone attack, Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange of prisoners of war. During this, around 190 POWs were released. The exchange of prisoners was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
On the reports of North Korea sending troops to support Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said if the reports are true, this show of support from North Korea will be considered a "huge escalation" in the war.
Ukrainian officials have released a video allegedly showing North Korean troops preparing to move to Russia. However, Russia and North Korea have denied these reports. Furthermore, the US has also raised its concerns but has been unable to verify the veracity of the video and reports.
Days after Zelesnkyy unveiled Ukraine's "victory plan", G7 defence ministers have backed the calls for Kyiv's membership into NATO. However, Russia condemned this declaration and stated that Ukraine's accession into NATO would be a "grave escalation" of the war.