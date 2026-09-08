UEFA Champions League Matches To Observe Moment of Silence for Nepal Flood Victims

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee Published at: 8 September 2026 12:04 pm

UEFA announced on Monday that all 18 Champions League matches across Europe this week will observe a moment of silence and display solidarity banners. European football will honour victims of devastating flash floods and landslides in Nepal, with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin wishing the affected communities strength and resilience

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee Published at: 8 September 2026 12:04 pm

Squads observe a moment of silence for victims of Morocco earthquake and Libya floods before the Champions League group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

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