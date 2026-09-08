US Appoints Charge D'Affaires At Embassy To Assist In Post-Flood Recovery In Nepal

The United States has appointed senior diplomat Megan Bouldin as Charge d'Affaires at its Kathmandu embassy to lead flood relief and recovery operations.
The confirmed death toll from Nepal's August 26 flash floods reached 1,357 on Tuesday, with search teams looking for 5,326 missing individuals including 64 Americans.
Megan Bouldin will collaborate with Deputy Chief of Mission Scott Urbom to coordinate response measures and assist flood-hit US citizens.
The United States has appointed Megan Bouldin as Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy in Kathmandu to support Nepal's rescue and relief efforts following the devastating August 26 flash floods.
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,357 on Tuesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, authorities said.
Rescue teams continued to search for 5,326 people, including nearly 64 US nationals.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Nepal said Bouldin had arrived in Kathmandu to provide surge support as Charge d'Affaires for the next few months and work with Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Scott Urbom to lead the embassy's efforts to support Nepal's flood response and recovery.
"She (Bouldin ) will work with DCM Urbom to lead the US Embassy efforts in response of Nepal’s flood response and recovery, with a focus on assisting US citizens affected by the flood," the statement said.
US government has pledged USD 500,000 as emergency grant assistance for Rasuwa flood victims.
Bouldin comes to Nepal from the US Embassy in Dhaka, where she has served as DCM since August 2024.
"A career member of the senior foreign service, she brings extensive experience in crisis management, diplomacy and leadership, including assignments in Ukraine, Iraq, Bangladesh, and Washington's Operations Centre," the embassy said.
It said that the move reflects the United States' "sustained commitment to working closely with the government of Nepal and partners as relief and recovery efforts continue." The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent the Bhotekoshi River raging downstream, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects across northern and central Nepal. PTI SBP RD RD RD